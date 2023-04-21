Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at SVB Securities

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.78.

Merus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $961.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Merus by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Merus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 316,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Merus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

