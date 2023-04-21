Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.46.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.