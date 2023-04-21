Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.83 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Metahero has a total market cap of $30.83 million and $431,880.69 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010244 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

