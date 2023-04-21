MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $125.75 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $28.25 or 0.00100645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $125.75 million and $6.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.30 or 1.00056697 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.72579954 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,499,164.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

