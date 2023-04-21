Metro Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Metro stock traded up C$0.74 on Friday, hitting C$76.00. 46,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.10. The stock has a market cap of C$17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.30 and a 52-week high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2591964 earnings per share for the current year.

MRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.78.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

