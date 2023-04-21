Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of MTRAF opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $58.23.
Metro Company Profile
Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
