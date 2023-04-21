Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.78.

MRU stock opened at C$75.26 on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90. The company has a market cap of C$17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2591964 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

