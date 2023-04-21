Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $316.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

