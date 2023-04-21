Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 8.9%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 8,311,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 1,015,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Rating)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.