Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 1,592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,246.7 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF opened at $18.55 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.
About Mitsui Fudosan
