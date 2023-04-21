Mizuho Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $56.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.