Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 32,000 Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.58% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $882,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
Dune Acquisition Stock Performance
DUNE remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $12.16.
Dune Acquisition Company Profile
Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.
