Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 2,615 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,909,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.88.

Biogen stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.04. 190,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

