Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Up 1.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 745,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 932,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.14).

Mkango Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The firm has a market cap of £27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.05.

Insider Activity at Mkango Resources

In other news, insider William (Will) Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($64,348.47). 50.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

