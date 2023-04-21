Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,537. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.