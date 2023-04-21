Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 153,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Mondelez International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mondelez International by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

