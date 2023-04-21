MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $365.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $226.52 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $420.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.46.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

