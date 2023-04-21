MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Trading Down 1.6 %

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $226.52 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $420.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

