Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $292,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $67.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

