Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

ELV stock opened at $454.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.71.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

