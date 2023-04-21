Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $110.18 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

