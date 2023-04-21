Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 346 RH (NYSE:RH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 538,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,446,000 after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $245.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $355.45.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

