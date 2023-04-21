Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $222.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

