Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

