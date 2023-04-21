Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,725 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 460,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

