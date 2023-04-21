Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $219.68 million and $6.67 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00063681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,941,648 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.