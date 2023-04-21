Moonbeam Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.83 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $225.99 million and $20.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00062099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,994,506 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.