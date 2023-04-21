Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRON. Wedbush initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

About Disc Medicine Opco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,855,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

