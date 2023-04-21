Morgan Stanley Boosts Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 960

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 960 ($11.88) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

