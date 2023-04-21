Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.78 ($0.11). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 8.78 ($0.11), with a volume of 40,588 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.37.

In other Mothercare news, insider Mark Newton-Jones purchased 604,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £60,478.90 ($74,840.86). In related news, insider Mark Newton-Jones acquired 604,789 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £60,478.90 ($74,840.86). Also, insider Daniel Le Vesconte acquired 568,582 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £51,172.38 ($63,324.32). 46.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

