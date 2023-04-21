MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.46

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 491822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.