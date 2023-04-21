MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.31

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.31 and last traded at $134.31, with a volume of 3363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.71.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

