Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 328,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 16.53%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

