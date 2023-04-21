NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Stock Down 3.4 %

NNVC opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

