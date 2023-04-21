National Bank Financial Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$5.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$88.46 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.16.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.7204059 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

