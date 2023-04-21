National Bank Financial Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

MGDPF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

