National Bank Financial Cuts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Barclays began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

