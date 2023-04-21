National Bank Financial Cuts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Barclays began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.