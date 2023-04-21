National Bank Financial Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.12.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $122.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.