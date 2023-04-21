National Bank Financial Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:SSRM opened at C$20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$30.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.33.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

