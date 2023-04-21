National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$74.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.79.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$59.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.67.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

