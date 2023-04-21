Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,113.95

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $24,113.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00142946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039664 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,961,662 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.