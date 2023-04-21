Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,328 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

