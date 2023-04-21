Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

