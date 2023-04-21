Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. DHT’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

