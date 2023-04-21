Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 22,379 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

