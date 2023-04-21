Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 2,778 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Titan Machinery worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.16 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $707.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

