Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cactus Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

WHD stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $187.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

