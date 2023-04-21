Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $528,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

