Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $146.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

