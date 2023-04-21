Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.08 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

